Health officials report 1,475 new cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,475 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Saturday.

It brings the total count to 108,124.

As for the vaccine, 127,931 West Virginians have received the first dose of the vaccine. 22,966 are fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 28 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 1,761.

Hospitalizations are continuing a slow downward trend. As of Saturday morning, 718 West Virginians are hospitalized, 190 are in the ICU and 95 are on ventilators.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Summers County, a 78-year old male from Tucker County, a 76-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 65-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, an 82-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 56-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 93-year old male from Hancock County, an 87-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from McDowell County, a 79-year old female from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Doddridge County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, and a 56-year old male from Cabell County.

“The toll this virus has taken on our state also weighs heavily on our medical providers,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we remember each life and each family, we also remember those fighting to save them.”

There are currently 27,254 current active cases in the state.

Below is by-county breakdown of cases.

Barbour (987), Berkeley (7,920), Boone (1,282), Braxton (674), Brooke (1,735), Cabell (6,383), Calhoun (187), Clay (300), Doddridge (342), Fayette (2,143), Gilmer (531), Grant (916), Greenbrier (2,024), Hampshire (1,217), Hancock (2,291), Hardy (1,078), Harrison (3,935), Jackson (1,452), Jefferson (2,964), Kanawha (10,176), Lewis (714), Lincoln (1015), Logan (2,104), Marion (2,801), Marshall (2,534), Mason (1,316), McDowell (1,131), Mercer (3,663), Mineral (2,305), Mingo (1,735), Monongalia (6,401), Monroe (793), Morgan (811), Nicholas (925), Ohio (3,025), Pendleton (450), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (501), Preston (2,206), Putnam (3,475), Raleigh (3,594), Randolph (1,921), Ritchie (492), Roane (393), Summers (625), Taylor (889), Tucker (416), Tyler (481), Upshur (1,260), Wayne (2,089), Webster (219), Wetzel (873), Wirt (288), Wood (6,033), Wyoming (1,399).

