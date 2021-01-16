House Call: Do not let glaucoma steal your sight! Pt. 2

Anyone can get glaucoma, but certain groups are at higher risk. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month and joining us for part two of a three-part interview series called “Do Not Let Glaucoma Steal Your Sight!” is Dr. David Faris, ophthalmologist at UHC Ophthalmology.

1). Who is at risk for glaucoma?

Anyone can get glaucoma, but some people are at higher risk. You are at higher risk if you:

· Are over age 60

· Have a family history of glaucoma

· Are African American or Hispanic/Latino and over age 40

Talk with your doctor about your risk for glaucoma, and ask how often you need an eye exam.

2). When should you seek medical attention?

Angle-closure glaucoma can cause these sudden symptoms:

· Intense eye pain

· Upset stomach (nausea)

· Red eye

· Blurry vision

If you have these symptoms, go to your doctor or an emergency room now.

3). Do we know what causes this disease?

Scientists are not sure what causes the most common types of glaucoma, but many people with glaucoma have high eye pressure (intraocular pressure) — and treatments that lower eye pressure help to slow the disease.

There is no way to prevent glaucoma. That is why eye exams are so important — so you and your doctor can find it before it affects your vision. If you would like more information contact UHC Ophthalmology at 681-342-4525. Our new office is located at 1370 Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport.

