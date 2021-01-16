January is National Slavery & Human Trafficking Prevention Month: what MPD & FBI are saying

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department put out a message to the public about January being National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, as the FBI stated nationwide they’ve initiated over 650 investigations involving human trafficking. Out of those, they have made 473 arrests so far.

Although the data is a nationwide statistic, Interim police chief of Morgantown, Eric Powell said it’s still important to make people aware.

“We think it’s an extremely serious problem facing the country,” he said.

Powell also mentioned that they haven’t seen an increase in calls dealing with trafficking, but during the pandemic there are factors to take note of.

“It becomes extremely important now that there’s isolation going on and people are getting out a lot less,” he said.

To recognize signs of trafficking, it could include many factors such as living in poor conditions or physical abuse.

“These are all indicators that you might be vulnerable or are more vulnerable and more susceptible to the way the people lure victims into circumstances,” Powell said.

This can happen to anyone in any community officials say.

The FBI said it’s not clear if the problem is increasing or if there’s more awareness about the issue, but regardless they are working to help as many victims as they can.

If you or anyone you know needs help you can call the MPD Anonymous Tips Hotline at 304-284-7520, your local law enforcement agency, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

