John Lamb, II John A. Lamb, II, 72, of Hepzibah passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Bridgeport. He was born on April 22, 1948 in Clarksburg, a son of the late John Arnett Lamb and Freddie Mae Knight Lamb. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cora Sue Hickman Lamb, whom he married on February 17, 1968, In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a daughter, Stacie Marie Mikes and her husband Charles of Hepzibah; a son, David P. Lamb and his wife Becky of Shinnston; four grandchildren, Taylor Coffey and Danielle Coffey, Morgan Lamb and Abigail Lamb; his sister Carol Jean Hendricks and her husband Roy of Beckley; his brother Rick Lamb and his wife Ginger of Hepzibah; his mother-in-law, Alice Virginia Hickman of Clarksburg; brother-in-law, Richard Hickman and his wife Christy of Bridgeport; and his sister-in-law, Dora Dodd of Clarksburg. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Richard “Dick” Hickman, Sr. Mr. Lamb was a 1966 graduate of Victory High School and attended Salem College for two years on the GI Bill following his service in the United States Army. He was a self-employed contractor and had also worked through Lowes doing installations for eight years. He loved working construction and he was a perfectionist in getting the job done right. He also enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and bowling, having bowled a perfect game two times. In addition, he was a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame in Harrison County. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Condolences to the Lamb Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com John will be cremated and burial will be held in WV National Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors to be announced at a later date. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

John Lamb, II (John Lamb, II)