Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will continue for much of tonight. This comes as the back end of the low-pressure system, which already brought snow to WV yesterday, pushes eastward. This means we’ll be dealing with more on-again, off-again snow showers for tonight into tomorrow morning. The mountains will likely see over 3 inches of snow in multiple locations, with some areas seeing much more than that. Some of this snow will come in bursts tonight, which adds to the mess. Because of this, the northern Appalachians, stretching from Preston and Tucker Counties, all the way to Randolph, Pocahontas, Nicholas and Webster counties, will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 AM tomorrow morning. Areas within these counties will have to contend with enough snow to make for slick roads, so if you’re traveling in the mountains tonight, be prepared for some slick conditions. The lowlands will not see much accumulation, at less than an inch in most locations, but it’s still enough to warrant caution tonight. After tomorrow morning, we’ll get a break from the snow on Sunday afternoon, before we see more snow in the early-evening hours into Monday. More snow will fall for much of Monday, mostly in the mountains. Another round of snow showers will come in on Tuesday afternoon, before we dry out Wednesday. The last batch of weather for next week comes on Thursday, as another low-pressure system brings rain and snow showers to WV. Next weekend, we’ll see colder conditions, but we’ll also be much drier.

Tonight: We’ll see more on-again, off-again snow showers, mostly concentrated in the mountains, but some will still fall in the lowlands too. Some roads might be slick during this time, so be careful traveling. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: We’ll see snow showers in the morning. Then we get a break from the snow in the early-afternoon, before more snow comes in the early-evening hours. High: 36.

Monday: More snow showers for the day, along with mostly cloudy skies. Most snow will be concentrated in the mountains, but some accumulation in the lowlands is possible. High: 33.

Tuesday: We’ll get a break from the snow in the morning and early-afternoon, before more precipitation comes in the afternoon and evening hours. High: 36.

