Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | January 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The cold front that brought rain and snow into WV today has pushed eastward tonight, leaving colder temperatures tonight. A few snow showers are possible even for the late-overnight hours, but we’ll see some clearing during the overnight hours, since we’ll be within a “dry slot”. Tomorrow morning, that changes, as the back end of the system, which is large, brings more snow showers into WV. We’ll see plenty of on-again, off-again showers for the day. Because temperatures will be in the mid-30s, we will see plenty of accumulation in the mountains, with some taking place in the lowlands. This will mean more slick roads, so be careful if you’re traveling tomorrow. More weak low-pressure systems come in on Sunday, which means more snow showers and overcast skies for Sunday as well. Snow showers continue into Monday morning and afternoon, before we get a break from the snow in the late-evening hours. By the time we’re done with this system, we’ll likely see over 1-3 inches in the lowlands, and more than 5 inches in the mountains. Then we get another bout of snow showers on Tuesday, before we finally dry out on Wednesday, thanks to high pressure in the south. Later next week, we’ll get another chance for rain. In short, if you’re traveling for this weekend, enjoy the snow, but give yourself extra time on those roads and stay safe this weekend.

Tonight: We’ll see some clearing for a few hours. Then early-tomorrow morning, some snow showers come in. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Snow showers start up in the early-morning hours. We’ll see on-again, off-again snow showers for much of the day. Most accumulations will be in the mountains, with some in the lowlands. High: 36.

Sunday: More on-again, off-again snow showers for the day, along with more overcast skies. High: 36.

Monday: Morning and afternoon snow showers, with most in the mountains. This is due to another trough coming in. Then we’ll see a break for the late-evening hours. High: 33.

