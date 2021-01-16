Margaret Riley Margaret Virginia Riley, 80, of Clarksburg, passed away on January 15, 2021 at the home of Denzil E. Riley Jr., and Jackie Riley. She was born January 28th 1940 in Edna, West Virginia to the late Charles B. and Nancy A. Watkins. She was the fourth of six children that her parents would have. She was the younger sister to Charles, Glen, Barbara, and the older sister to William and Roger. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil E. Riley, Sr., and her great-grandson, Joseph Cameron Aikins. Margaret was a homemaker and worked in various positions before accepting her dream-position with Walmart-a job that she loved very much. Margaret was a member of the Central Church of Christ. She read her Bible daily, enjoyed shopping, spending time with family, and crocheting. Margaret is survived by her children: Denzil E. Riley Jr. and his wife Jackie Riley of Flemington; Charlene K. Aikins and her husband DuWayne E. Aikins Sr. of Melbourne, FL; Matthew B.N. Riley and his wife Tina Riley of New Oxford, PA; and Pamela M. Tablor and her husband Kelly Tablor of Martinsburg. She is also survived by her grandchildren: DuWayne Aikins Jr., Joshua Aikins, Dakota Moon, and Jacob Riley and her great-grandchildren: Emily Aikins, DuWayne Aikins III., Avalon Aikins, Meadow Aikins, Lainey Aikins, Autumn Aikins, and Kiley Aikins. Three brothers, Williams Watkins and Roger Watkins, both of Rivesville; and Charles Watkins of Greenwood, SC; and several nieces and nephews complete her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tree be planted in memory of Margaret through www.alivingtribute.org, and you can request to have them planted in either the Monongahela National Forest or the Canaan Valley State Park (Black cherry tree recovery). Condolences to the Riley Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. with her son-in-law, DuWayne E. Aikins Sr., presiding. The service will be livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

