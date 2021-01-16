Paul Allen Hornor, Jr. Paul Allen Hornor, Jr., 85, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 30, 1935, a son of the late Paul Allen and Frances Winfield Hornor. He was married to his wife, Lucy Ropp Hornor on July 12, 1958, who resides at their home in Bridgeport. Mr. Hornor is also survived by his children, Paul A. Hornor, III and wife Suzanne of Bridgeport, John W. Hornor and wife Anita of Clarksburg, William R. Hornor and wife Renee of Cornelius, NC, and Rebecca W. Hornor Messe and husband Scott of Mechanicsville, VA; eight grandchildren, Joshua Hornor and fiancé Deanna, Elizabeth Hornor, McKee Hornor, Cameron Hornor, Leigh Hornor, Colby Messe, Samuel Messe, and Julian Messe, and two step grandchildren, Jason Manning and wife Amy, and Jaime Manning and fiancé Stephen. Also surviving are his brothers, Buckner W. Hornor and wife Bonnie of Brandenton, FL, and James Y. Hornor and wife Jean of Castle Rock, CO, as well as several nieces and nephews. Paul graduated from Washington Irving High School in 1953 and graduated from West Virginia University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mining Engineering. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity at WVU and also competed on the WVU Rifle Team. He served our country from 1958 to 1960 as Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas where he was a member of the Fourth Army Rifle team. He served an additional four years on active reserve. Professionally he held membership in the state and national societies of professional engineers and was inducted as an Honorary Member of the Academy of Civil and Environmental Engineers at West Virginia University in 2012. Mr. Hornor worked at Hornor Brothers Engineers from 1963 to 2006 where he served as president from 1983 to 2000. He was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church and active with Gideons International. He was a former member of Christ Episcopal Church for 40 years where he served on the vestry and sang in the choir. He was among the founders of the local chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, a former board member of the Clarksburg Mission, Salvation Army, and the YMCA, as well as a longtime member of the Oral Fishing Club. Paul was a born again Christian who was active with evangelical Christian activities and efforts in north central West Virginia for several decades. His faithful witness, example, testimony and leadership were an inspiration and encouragement to many who knew him. Mr. Hornor was an avid WVU sports fan. He enjoyed playing tennis, racquetball, hunting, hiking and working to maintain his property. He and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and overseas. He especially enjoyed family vacations at the Outer Banks and other beach destinations. He was proud of his family and greatly enjoyed time spent with his parents, brothers, children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 2075 Clarksburg, WV 26301. There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held at the Bridgeport United Methodist Church, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Dr. Ken Ramsey and Reverend George Bramble presiding. Those who wish to view the service can do so via livestream at BridgeportUMC.org by clicking “Watch Live” on the home page. Interment will follow in the Elkview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral home.

