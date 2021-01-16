Small businesses can now apply for relief

W.Va. (WDTV) - There’s more relief coming to help small businesses as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) reopened Friday.

It should come as good news for local businesses still struggling during the pandemic. The funds are aimed to help the smallest and neediest businesses.

It’s the second round of federal loans that includes a total of $284 billion.

The Morgantown Area Partnership is the region’s business resource and economic development hub.

Leaders there say the PPP is extremely important for north central West Virginia as the virus continues to affect its small businesses.

“When we started out, the original package, the first PPP, was critical but now, you know, this is becoming a marathon and while some businesses have adapted, it’s (coronavirus) clearly hit certain businesses than others,” said President and CEO Russell Rodgerson.

The center says the application process can be tricky so small business administration offices can help guide you.

“I have an SBA office within our partnership offices and they will also help you so there’s plenty opportunity for assistance there,” said Rodgerson.

It’s a sign that the nation’s economic recovery is slowing - making this new round of funding even more important.

Loan applications for the program will be accepted through March 31.

“It’s a welcomed relief, it’ll hopefully bridge them over into when we can get to the point of being open,” said Rodgerson.

The maximum amount of a second draw for the loan is $2 million. If you’d like to learn more about the qualifications for the loan click here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.