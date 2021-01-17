Catherine Reeves Catherine Walsh Reeves, 84, of North East, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Catherine was born in Spelter, WV on June 13, 1936, a daughter of the late Martin and Eleanor Minerd Walsh. She was married to William Burton Reeves on September 1, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2019. Catherine is survived by her daughter and son; Barbara “Bobbie” Burke of North East, MD and Michael Reeves and his wife Yovanka of Elkton, MD; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and her son in law, Ken Richards of Thomasville, NC. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Richards; son, Randy Reeves; three brothers; Charles Edward Walsh, Martin Joseph “Joe” Walsh and John Thomas Walsh; and three sisters; Barbara Callahan, Mary Jane Hamilton, and infant sister, Rose Ann Walsh. Catherine retired after 19 years of service from the West Virginia Department of Highways where she was a clerk. She was Methodist by faith and was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Adamston. She attended Haven Community Church with her daughter after moving to Maryland. She helped prepare meals for the homeless through the Paris foundation. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. A graveside service will be held at the West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton, WV, at 2:30 pm with Reverend Kevin Bender presiding. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org/donations. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

Catherine Reeves (Picasa | Catherine Reeves)