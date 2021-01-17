Health officials report 697 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in W.Va.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 697 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 108,821.

130,153 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 23,066 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 1,776.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Ohio County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Hardy County, a 73-year old male from Upshur County, an 84-year old male from Lewis County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, a 95-year old male from Hardy County, an 89-year old female from Brooke County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

DHHR officials said 26,858 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 648 patients are currently hospitalized, 178 patients are in ICU, and 89 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (998), Berkeley (7,982), Boone (1,285), Braxton (686), Brooke (1,741), Cabell (6,410), Calhoun (188), Clay (299), Doddridge (363), Fayette (2,151), Gilmer (532), Grant (919), Greenbrier (2,037), Hampshire (1,228), Hancock (2,317), Hardy (1,083), Harrison (3,971), Jackson (1,467), Jefferson (2,981), Kanawha (10,239), Lewis (719), Lincoln (1021), Logan (2,111), Marion (2,843), Marshall (2,538), Mason (1,325), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,675), Mineral (2,313), Mingo (1,757), Monongalia (6,432), Monroe (796), Morgan (813), Nicholas (935), Ohio (3,037), Pendleton (459), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (509), Preston (2,213), Putnam (3,496), Raleigh (3,611), Randolph (1,929), Ritchie (494), Roane (399), Summers (629), Taylor (891), Tucker (417), Tyler (488), Upshur (1,268), Wayne (2,100), Webster (219), Wetzel (881), Wirt (291), Wood (6,070), Wyoming (1,420).

