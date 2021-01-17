Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 17, 2021

We’ll See Some More Snow Showers Tonight, But What About Tomorrow?
Hour-by-Hour Model showing conditions at 7AM, January 18, 2021.
Hour-by-Hour Model showing conditions at 7AM, January 18, 2021.
By Joseph Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw plenty of snowfall yesterday, especially in the mountains. And we’ll see some more snow showers tonight. An upper-level low, associated with the system that swung into WV on Friday, will come in tonight and produce some snow in our area. Most snow will fall in the mountains and in the northern counties of NCWV, however, some areas in the lowlands will see these snow showers too. This, combined with cool temperatures, could mean more slick conditions tonight, so be aware of that when driving. Tomorrow, we’ll see more overcast skies, along with some more snow showers, most of which will be in the mountains. Highs will be in the low-30s, making for a chilly start to the week. We’ll see some more snow Tuesday afternoon, as a weak cold front reinforces cool air in our region. Then we’ll dry out on Wednesday. We’ll then warm up a bit on Thursday, with more clouds coming in. Afterwards, a high-pressure system will dry us out for next weekend, giving us seasonably cold temperatures but allowing for sunshine to peek through.

Tonight: Some more snow showers for tonight, especially in the mountains and in a few northern counties. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: More snow showers will take place in WV, especially in the mountains. Overcast skies will be sticking around. Combined with winds of 5-15 mph, it will feel like a chilly start to the week. High: 33.

Tuesday: After a mostly dry morning, we’ll see more snow in the late-morning to early-evening hours, as another front sweeps in. High: 37.

Wednesday: A few mountain showers in the morning, but after that, we’ll see some clearing in the afternoon. HIgh: 34.

