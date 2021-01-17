Advertisement

Loretta Matheny

Loretta Jean Hinzman Matheny, 79, of Fleming Farm Road, Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her children, following an extended battle with Alzheimer’s. Loretta was born in Clarksburg, WV on January 17, 1941, a daughter of the late James Andy and Sarah Grace Grey Sampson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Norman Eugene Hinzman, who passed on January 27, 1990; and her second husband, Donald Gene Matheny, who passed on September 16, 2014. Loretta is survived by her children, Carla Hinzman Morrison and husband Patrick of West Milford, Sharman Hinzman Burnside and companion Clint of Charlotte, NC and Norman “Todd” Hinzman and companion Heather of Clarksburg; grandchildren, Cory Morrison and companion Kristin, Cody Morrison, Danielle Burnside, Cole Burnside, Casey Burnside, Savannah McCord, Dakota McCord, Jordan McCord and Jake Spitler; five great-grandchildren, Elijah, Mia, Gracie, Jayce and Carter; brother, William “Bill” Sampson and wife Sherry of Shinnston; several nieces and nephews; and one son-in-law, Duane Burnside of NC. In addition to her parents and husbands she is also preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Sampson Trader. Loretta retired from Presley Ridge Schools after many dedicated years of service. She was a member of the former Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 103. She was a member of the Central Church of Christ. The family of Mrs. Matheny would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice, Heather McCord, Patty Wilson, Nina Adams, and all the others who helped provide such wonderful care to their beautiful mother. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, at www.act.alz.org/donations. Private services will be held for Loretta. Interment will take place at the Harrisville I.O.O.F Cemetery, Harrisville, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
