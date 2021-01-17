MEC Week 2 Roundup
Scores from around the league
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 2 of the MEC basketball season is in the books.
Listed below are today’s scores from the men’s and women’s games.
MEN
Fairmont State 95, Wheeling 60
Glenville State 106, West Virginia Wesleyan 85
Davis & Elkins 67, Concord 56
West Virginia State 76, Alderson Broaddus 72
WOMEN
Charleston 67, Notre Dame 62
Davis & Elkins 67, Concord 65
West Liberty 98, Frostburg State 44
Glenville State 98, West Virginia Wesleyan 53
Wheeling 79, Fairmont State 70
West Virginia State 121, Alderson Broaddus 88
