MEC Week 2 Roundup

Scores from around the league
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 2 of the MEC basketball season is in the books.

Listed below are today’s scores from the men’s and women’s games.

MEN

Fairmont State 95, Wheeling 60

Glenville State 106, West Virginia Wesleyan 85

Davis & Elkins 67, Concord 56

West Virginia State 76, Alderson Broaddus 72

WOMEN

Charleston 67, Notre Dame 62

Davis & Elkins 67, Concord 65

West Liberty 98, Frostburg State 44

Glenville State 98, West Virginia Wesleyan 53

Wheeling 79, Fairmont State 70

West Virginia State 121, Alderson Broaddus 88

