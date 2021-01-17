Rondle “Ron” Gene Dolan, 84, of Weston, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Napier on May 10, 1936, a son of the late George Jennings Brown and Ella Marie Dolan.On September 26, 1958, Ron married the love of his life and his better half, Marjorie Elaine Goldsmith. After sharing 55 wonderful years of marriage, Ron was lost when Marjorie passed on January 15, 2014. Now, just seven short years later, they have been reunited to share eternity.In addition to his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by five sisters: Hazel Brown, Gae Brown, Regina Settles, Mary “Emogene” Wade, Mildred K’Meyer; and three brothers: Hayward “Buck” Brown, Robert Brown, and Thomas Brown.Ron is survived by several nieces and nephews; one special niece, Sandy Shanholtz; and his K-9 companions: Rowdy and Little One.At the age of nine, Ron started working for the local farmers where he worked in the hay fields and graduated from Burnsville High School in 1954. He was also employed with the WV Glass Factory and the local car company before beginning his career in the Oil and Gas Industry in 1964. Ron spent the next 30 years with Halliburton as a bulk operator and became a sales and special operator before retiring in 1995. After retirement, Ron’s hardworking nature set him in search of something to fill his time, so he went to work for Mike Ross continuing in his chosen career field. He was a member of the Independent Oil and Gas Association for over 40 years. Ron always enjoyed working in the Oil and Gas industry especially because he got to work with his special friends: Gail Hall, Steve DeBrular, Mike Ross, and Ed Broome.In his spare time, Ron enjoyed hunting and working on old cars. His immaculate company vehicles were a testament to the pride he held for them. Ron had a love for his pets that was beyond words. His Yorkie and Yorkie Poo, Rowdy and Little One, were his family and he treasured spending time with them. Ron had dreamed of having a gun collection since he was a child. He had achieved his goal and was very proud of his extensive collection.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rondle Gene Dolan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

