School levy benefits students inside and outside the classroom

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County Schools, Superintendent Christine Miller made two video appearances on the Taylor County Schools Facebook page to encourage residents to vote in favor of a school levy.

Miller added the levy has been in place since 1961, but the new changes would help fund any necessary maintenace and technology updates to ensure the best education for students.

Miller said Taylor County Schools wanted to make changes that will benefit children for years not just during the pandemic.

“It’s not about the situation we’re in it’s about the future and it’s making sure that in taylor county we can continue to provide a quality education for all of our students”

The levy also reached beyond what’s happening in the classroom to also address nutrition and extracurricular activities.

One part of the levy would create a nutrition plan that would provide free meals for all Taylor County school students through the Community Eligibility Provisions Program.

Another part of the levy wouldn’t cater to only students.

The levy would allow for students and senior citizens in Taylor County to attend sporting and other extra-curicular events for free.

Miller said they’re happy to continue supporting students and also offer community members a chance to support the students.

Miller emphasized that residents would not be charged anymore as a result of the levy.

“I think this is also very important is this does not raises taxes. We are at the same levy rate we were at five years ago when this passed before. So there are no new taxes,” Miller said.

The levy only needed a majority in order to pass. Voting was scheduled for January 23.

