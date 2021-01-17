Advertisement

Sources: Marshall to Hire Huff as Head Football Coach

Spent last two years as associate head coach/running backs coach at Alabama
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - Sources have confirmed to ESPN that Marshall is set to hire Alabama assistant Charles Huff as its new head coach pending approval by the Board of Governors.

Huff is 37 years old and has spent the last two years as the associate head coach and running back’s coach at Alabama. He has coached alongside Nick Saban since the 2019 season and helped lead the Crimson Tide to win the national championship this season.

Huff is highly regarding for his recruiting skills. He will fill the shoes of Doc Holliday, who didn’t have his contract renewed after 11 years at the helm of the Thundering Herd.

