Taylor County keeps December plan for time being

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County Board of Education held a special meeting this evening to discuss the governor’s motion for students to return to school in-person four to five days a week.

Taylor County BOE decided to continue following the plan they made at the end of December to determine which learning model the county would follow each week.

Board member, Melissa Knotts who didn’t completely agree with that plan in December said she’s glad she had an open mind.

“Overall it was a pretty sturdy plan even though I had some concerns when we dipped into the yellow. I felt it was a pretty sturdy plan and that I needed to compromise and look at it as a whole,” she said.

The school would use the DHHR map to make the decision on Friday for the next week. The decision would be based off the infection and positivy rates. However, if the positivity rate was below 5% that will move them down one tier lower than was shown on the map.

The board also voted to extend their local covid leave.

Employeess would receive unlimitied days for work related exposures, ten days for offsite exposures and the opportunity for employees to work from home if they are well enough to do so.

