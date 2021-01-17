Advertisement

WVU Erases 12-Point Third Quarter Deficit to Stun Oklahoma State, 67-59

Mountaineers win fifth-straight game to improve to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU stormed back from 12 points down in the third quarter to shock Oklahoma State, 67-59 to secure its fifth-straight win Saturday.

Kirsten “K.K.” Deans lead the Mountaineers with a team-high 18 points. Madisen Smith and Kari Niblack each recorded 14 points. Esmery Martinez logged her seventh-consecutive double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Ja’Mee Asberry led the Cowgirls with a game-high 24 points. Projected top 10 pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, Natasha Mack had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State drops to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

WVU will be back in action on Wednesday night hosting Kansas State. Tip-off in Morgantown is set for 7 p.m.

