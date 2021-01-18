Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 18th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Isolated snow showers continue through the morning, and we only hit a high around freezing. Winds are also strong during the day, so travel with caution, as roads may be icy. There is a chance for a couple of isolated snow showers through the day, but these will be short and light. Snow begins again on Tuesday morning, turning to rain in the afternoon, but we warm up to the upper 30s. Tuesday night, we see a quick break in the precipitation, but it moves back in on Wednesday morning. These are light, isolated snow showers that mostly impact the northwestern portion of the state, but the high for Wednesday remains just around 30 degrees, and there are strong winds throughout the day. We have a break in the precipitation at last on Wednesday afternoon, and Thursday looks dry as well, though there may be some strong winds. Thursday sees temperatures in the low 40s, which is our warmest day this week. On Friday, we see partly cloudy skies, so there may be a chance to see some sun again, but we only warm up into the mid-30s. Saturday’s temperatures stay cold as well, remaining close to the freezing mark for the daily high. Our weekend looks chilly, but much drier, with a couple of opportunities to see some sunshine. However, this doesn’t last long, as it appears that another system will be moving in for Monday morning.

Today: We see isolated snow showers through the day and remain chilly, with some strong wind gusts. High: 32.

Tonight: We drop to the mid 20s and isolated snow showers continue. Low: 26.

Tuesday: We continue to see light intermittent flurries through the day. High: 37.

Wednesday: Snow begins to taper off in the morning, giving way to a dry but cold afternoon. High: 32.

