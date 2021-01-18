Arlen K. “AK” Michael Arlen K. “AK” Michael, 92, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday morning, January 17, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born in McCurdyville, WV, on March 3, 1928, a son of the late Claude A. and Adah M. (Eberhart) Michael. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Michael, on November 5, 2008. He is survived by two sons, David Michael and his wife Betsy, Severna Park, MD; and Jeff Michael and his wife Lisa, Bridgeport; 4 grandchildren, Samantha Hale and her husband Derek; Addison Michael and his wife Jen; Alexia DePiano and her husband Alex; and Bess Michael; great-grandchildren, Gavin Hale, Gracelyn Hale, Graham Hale; Julian Michael; Josephine Michael; Eliza Michael; and Adalai DePiano; a nephew, Greg Michael; and a niece Jane Reynolds and her husband George, all of Fairmont. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edsel Michael and his wife Mary Jo. AK was a graduate of Rivesville High School, and served in the US Army as a firefighter, being honorably discharged as a SGT in 1948. He had worked for Bell Atlantic for 39 years, retiring in 1987. He loved to fish and hunt on his farm and his camp on the Cheat River in Tucker County. Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in Bridgeport Cemetery (Cedar Addition Section) with Dr. C. Michael Hopkins presiding.

Arlen K. “AK” Michael (Arlen K. “AK” Michael)