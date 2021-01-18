Health officials report 988 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 988 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 109,809.

130,153 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 23,066 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 1,784.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 85-year old male from Upshur County, a 57-year old female from Wood County, a 57-year old male from Upshur County, a 35-year old male from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Hancock County, a 58-year old male from Morgan County, and a 70-year old male from Monongalia County.

“As a state, we share in the sorrow of all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, and promise to continue striving toward ending this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 26,858 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 648 patients are currently hospitalized, 178 patients are in ICU, and 89 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,003), Berkeley (8,091), Boone (1,292), Braxton (676), Brooke (1,764), Cabell (6,458), Calhoun (188), Clay (301), Doddridge (365), Fayette (2,167), Gilmer (534), Grant (921), Greenbrier (2,056), Hampshire (1,231), Hancock (2,318), Hardy (1,087), Harrison (4,021), Jackson (1,488), Jefferson (3,019), Kanawha (10,336), Lewis (729), Lincoln (1,035), Logan (2,128), Marion (2,914), Marshall (2,554), Mason (1,366), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,690), Mineral (2,318), Mingo (1,770), Monongalia (6,500), Monroe (804), Morgan (819), Nicholas (937), Ohio (3,076), Pendleton (460), Pleasants (721), Pocahontas (511), Preston (2,234), Putnam (3,520), Raleigh (3,673), Randolph (1,933), Ritchie (497), Roane (403), Summers (633), Taylor (910), Tucker (417), Tyler (492), Upshur (1,274), Wayne (2,109), Webster (221), Wetzel (884), Wirt (293), Wood (6,107), Wyoming (1,426).

