Advertisement

‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots(NONE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - A woman from West Virginia is being charged after entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th during a riot and removing a “members only” sign.

Court documents show that Gracyn Courtright was posting photographs taken outside the Capitol and in Washington, D.C. to an Instagram account, that account was later deleted.

Another photo posted to the account showed Courtright with the quote “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO.”

The account also received direct messages in which Courtright appears to respond saying “the chamber like the senate where desk are” and says she “took pictures all in the building.” In a conversation with an unnamed witness Courtright replies “idk what treason is.” She also tells the witness, “it’s history idc,” and “I thought it was cool.”

Federal records show that Capitol Police reviewed surveillance footage and witnessed Courtright on the second floor, walking up the steps near the Senate Chamber carrying a “Members Only” sign. The criminal complaint says that eventually a law enforcement officer takes the sign away from her.

Legal filings indicate that Courtright is a senior at the University of Kentucky.

Days later, an FBI agent interviewed Courtright’s father via telephone, who indicated she was staying with him at his home in West Virginia. He told the FBI agent that Courtright traveled to Washington D.C. to be at “the party” and stayed with friends from high school who live in the D.C. area.

The criminal complaint, listing violation of four federal laws and arrest warrant were filed Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
After the loss of two loved ones, Michelle Fleming dedicated her world record-breaking...
Local woman breaks three world records for Fly Fishing
The WV DHHR is reporting 15 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 697 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in W.Va.
Marion County Health Department under extreme stress distributing vaccine
File image
Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say

Latest News

Bill and Mala Harker
Clarksburg native establishes scholarship for Harrison and Marion students
Health officials report 697 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in W.Va.
COVID Numbers 01/17/2021
Health officials report 1,475 new cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths in W.Va.
COVID Numbers 01/16/2021
The WV DHHR is reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 988 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths in W.Va.
Marion County Health Department under extreme stress distributing vaccine
Marion County Health Department under extreme stress distributing vaccine