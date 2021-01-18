Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 18, 2021

Snow is still in the forecast.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good evening everyone!! The morning started off snowy and slick, but we’ve only seen just a few flurries the rest of the day. We can expect more of the same this evening, overnight and into tomorrow. But I do think that tomorrow morning we could see a disturbance bring us some moderate to heavy snow all through the morning and lead to some accumulations of up to 1-2″ with possibly more in the higher elevations. The rest of the day will be fairly quiet and we may even see the clouds break for a bit, but early Wednesday morning expect to see the moderate snow back in, at least through the morning. The end of the week and the weekend are looking better, but cold with morning lows on Sunday dipping down into the teens.

Tonight: Chance of snow showers 30%: Low 27

Tuesday: Snow showers in the AM, then mostly cloudy: High 39

Wednesday: Intermittent snow showers. High: 30

Thursday: Wintry mix early, then showers. High: 41

