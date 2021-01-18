Local ambulances are stepping up

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - One new local ambulance is stepping up to help.

First Out Emergency Management Services Director Jessica Varner grew up in EMS and now has her own business in Belington. Varner says she got the idea to start her own EMS company from her father who’s the Fire Chief in Durbin.

“He’s been in fire and ems his whole life and I grew in the fire and ems as well with him so one day out of the blue he said, ‘let’s open up a squad’ and I said ‘okay.’” said Varner.

The idea stemmed from a need they saw for more services.

“There’s not very many people who work in it anymore. If you want to work in ems it basically comes from the heart, it’s not about the pay. You’re there to treat patients, that’s what you love doing,” said Varner.

As the pandemic continues, Varner says they have much needed supplies to keep people safe.

“Our PPE, n95s, respiratory devices, and gowns for ourselves and patients,” continued Varner.

First Out EMS trucks come with the latest technology, including a gurney that lifts patients automatically. Director Varner says this lift system has just recently come out in the EMS world and costs upwards of $25,000. She says the lift helps address the number one worker’s compensation claim: back pain.

“The lift system does it all and nobody hurts their back” said Varner.

The director says she’s actively seeking EMS workers at this time. Varner says to stop by the station or call (304) 940-2029. Operations are in full swing running 24/7.

