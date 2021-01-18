Local woman breaks three world records for Fly Fishing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After the loss of two loved ones, Michelle Fleming dedicated her world record-breaking Fly-Fishing catches to them.

Michelle Fleming had always been a fan of the outdoors. However, it was her husband, Curtis Fleming that got her involved in Fly Fishing.

For the Flemings Fly Fishing isn’t just a hobby it’s their job. Michelle’s husband was the host of Fly Rod Chronicles with Curtis Fleming where his team goes on different Fly-Fishing trips.

The team was preparing for a fishing excursion in Alaska when their office manager, Sonya Moore-Coats passed away from COVID-19.

During the trip Michelle broke three international Game Fishing Association titles for Pink Salmon, Arctic Grayling, and Dolly Varden.

Michelle decided she wanted to dedicate her record breaking catches to Sonya and her late sister, that passed away from cancer.

“The sun was shining there was barely any clouds in the sky. I just knew that in their honor. I was catching it for them,” she said.

Michelle had submitted the information from her catches and was waiting to receive the certificates to celebrate her world records.

Michelle added she was honored to do something she loves in memory of her loved ones.

