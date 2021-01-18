Advertisement

Local woman breaks three world records for Fly Fishing

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After the loss of two loved ones, Michelle Fleming dedicated her world record-breaking Fly-Fishing catches to them.

Michelle Fleming had always been a fan of the outdoors. However, it was her husband, Curtis Fleming that got her involved in Fly Fishing.

For the Flemings Fly Fishing isn’t just a hobby it’s their job. Michelle’s husband was the host of Fly Rod Chronicles with Curtis Fleming where his team goes on different Fly-Fishing trips.

The team was preparing for a fishing excursion in Alaska when their office manager, Sonya Moore-Coats passed away from COVID-19.

During the trip Michelle broke three international Game Fishing Association titles for Pink Salmon, Arctic Grayling, and Dolly Varden.

Michelle decided she wanted to dedicate her record breaking catches to Sonya and her late sister, that passed away from cancer.

“The sun was shining there was barely any clouds in the sky. I just knew that in their honor. I was catching it for them,” she said.

Michelle had submitted the information from her catches and was waiting to receive the certificates to celebrate her world records.

Michelle added she was honored to do something she loves in memory of her loved ones.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ll
Health officials report 1,475 new cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths in W.Va.
Granville police officers are looking for this man. They emphasize that he has not committed a...
Granville Police seeking information on man wearing MAGA hat asking for nearest mosque
Marion County Health Department under extreme stress distributing vaccine
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Homicide investigation
Police investigating death of Michigan man in West Virginia

Latest News

Local woman breaks three world records for Fly Fishing
Local woman breaks three world records for Fly Fishing
Taylor County Schools BOE meeting
Taylor County keeps December plan for time being
Taylor County keeps December plan for time being
Taylor County keeps December plan for time being
School levy benefits students inside and outside the classroom
School levy benefits students inside and outside the classroom