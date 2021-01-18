W.Va. Counties considering safety and education equally as new semester approaches

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Schools across West Virginia can start second semester classes on Tuesday.

“This puts us about a month ahead of where we thought we wanted to be,” said Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell.

When it comes to returning to in-person learning, many school officials like Dr. Campbell of Monongalia County face the challenge of making sure safety and education are considered equally during the pandemic. After a recent state board of education meeting, counties now have to follow the rules that have been put in place, bringing most students back to their classrooms sooner than expected.

“Not only are we concerned about their academics, but we’re really concerned about the social and emotional trauma these kids may face,” said Superintendent Clayton Burch.

Dr. Campbell says there’s a little more to consider in his county.

“Our board was concerned about WVU students coming back and the ramifications that’s going to have, if any, on community spread,” said Dr. Campbell.

The Monongalia School Board requested a waiver to continue remote learning until mid-February. If that request is not granted, they will conduct a blended learning model. Harrison, Marion and Preston counties are following their lead, while Taylor County has chosen to stay fully remote for the next two weeks before announcing their next steps.

“This doesn’t put us quite in the same position but, again I understand what the state board was looking at and they just have a difference of opinion,” Dr. Campbell said.

