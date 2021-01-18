WVU Wrestling Splits Tri-Match with Bucknell and No. 19 Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU wrestling split its tri-match Sunday, defeating Bucknell, 29-3 before opening Big 12 play with a 21-9 loss to No. 19 Oklahoma.

Defending Big 12 champion and top-ranked 197-pound wrestler Noah Adams went 2-0 on the day defeating Bucknell’s Luke Niemeyer 17-1 via tech fall and Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley, 3-2. The redshirt-junior has now won 37 matches in a row, which spans all the way back to Nov. 3, 2019.

John Marshall alum redshirt-freshman Anthony Carson also earned a pair of wins defeating Sam Barnes of the Bison, 4-2 before downing the Sooners’ Darrien Roberts, 7-6.

The Mountaineers are now 3-2 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play. West Virginia will be back in action on Jan. 31 hosting Northern Colorado at noon.

Hear from WVU head wrestling coach Tim Flynn on the Mountaineers’ 29-3 victory over Bucknell below.

