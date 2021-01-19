Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | January 19th, 2021

Snow showers continue tomorrow despite a sunny afternoon!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We see a few more snow showers this morning (especially in the mountains and southern parts of the region), but they clear up by lunchtime. We see a relatively clear evening, but clouds begin to build around midnight and snow pushes in from the north. Early Wednesday morning, we see one more round of snowfall, making for a slick morning commute with poor visibility. Around lunchtime, the snow showers break apart and give way to clearer skies, and we see a partly cloudy sunset with clear skies overnight. On Thursday, we warm up to the low 40s as high pressure builds, but see wind gusts up to 25 mph, and skies are partly cloudy through the day. Friday brings mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the mid 30s. Saturday is even colder, with highs barely reaching 30, but the afternoon is clear with a chance to get some chilly sunshine. Our temperatures fall to the upper teens headed into Sunday, and clouds build through the day on Sunday as a low pressure system approaches. Rain moves in on Monday morning, and sticks around into Tuesday, bringing snow showers in the evening. This system appears to move out quickly, but another low pressure system moves in for the end of next week.

Today: We see isolated snow showers through the day and remain chilly, with some strong wind gusts. High: 39.

Tonight: We drop to the mid 20s and isolated snow showers continue. Low: 23.

Wednesday: A snowy and slick morning, with a dry afternoon. High: 31.

Thursday: A clear and dry day, with seasonable temperatures. High: 42.

