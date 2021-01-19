BHS’s teachers ranked state’s best public educators, school ranked third best

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In the recently released 2021 rankings on Niche.com, Bridgeport High School’s educators were listed as the best in West Virginia. The school was ranked as the third best in the Mountain State.

“I’m pleased to know that we’re near the very top as a high school and have been able to maintain that success,” said Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto when told about the ranking and how it compared to other high rankings the school has received. “It’s always pleasing to know that.”

The Web site base their rankings on an analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. The site states that ranking factors included state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.

You can read more about how the rankings were done HERE. You can also read the rankings, which have Morgantown High School at number one and George Washington High School at number two, HERE.

Fairmont Senior was another local school that cracked the top 10. The Polar Bears came in at the No. 9 spot.

While DeMotto was pleased the third place showing, he was thrilled to learn the staff he oversees was recognized. He pointed out both rankings go hand in hand.

“There are a number of reasons for the high rankings we often receive and, together, they all play a large part in the success,” said DeMotto. “We have a dedicated staff that works hard to promote student success, and it is rewarding to see the dedication recognized.

“I’m pleased that the staff is getting the recognition they deserve by a non-partisan entity,” DeMotto continued. “My bias is to know how great they are because I see it, and I’ve especially seen it in very, very difficult times. Having what I know affirmed by an outside entity pleases me for them.”

According to the Web site, the teacher rankings are based on “student and parent ratings of teachers, teacher salaries, teacher absenteeism, teacher tenure, student-teacher ratio, and the Niche Academics Grade for the school.” Click HERE to learn more about the rankings and click HERE to see the overall rankings of public school teachers in West Virginia.

Liberty High School finished in the number eight spot among teachers.

“One other component that makes this work is that we have great you people who, more often than not, are held accountable by parents who value education,” said DeMotto.

