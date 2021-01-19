Cabinet Secretary for WV Department of Veterans Assistance dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabinet Secretary West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, Dennis Davis, has died.

Governor Justice addressed the loss of Davis during a press conference on Tuesday.

The governor said he was “an incredible man” and “thought the entire world” of Davis.

“Dennis lived a lifetime of service to West Virginia and his country. He had a profound impact on more than 137,000 veterans who call West Virginia their home,” Governor Justice said.

Governor Justice appointed him as the cabinet secretary in January 2017.

Davis also served as a member of the honor guard at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a statement about the death of Davis: “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend, Dennis Davis, Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. We extend our deepest condolences to his loving wife Margaret and their five children. As a U.S. Army Veteran and a lifelong resident of Institute, Dennis truly exemplified what it means to be a proud West Virginian and American. Dennis came from a family of Veterans and used his career as Cabinet Secretary to serve his fellow Veterans across the Mountain State. He worked closely with my team and the entire West Virginia delegation over the years, always putting service above self and our Veterans best interest above politics. He was a joy to work with and to know as a friend. I am so deeply proud of what West Virginians like Dennis have achieved and what they will continue to accomplish for the cause of freedom. Dennis is part of an incredible legacy of excellence, bravely serving our nation and paying it forward to his fellow Veterans. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

No other information on his death has been released.

