Fairmont State claws back to down WV Wesleyan, 80-75

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State (1-2) trailed by double digits heading to the fourth quarter but came all the way back to down WV Wesleyan (0-4) & claim its first win of the season.

The Fighting Falcons were led by 22 points and 5 assists from Sierra Kotchman. Freshman forward Jalen Gibbs added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Brittany Stawovy had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Bobcats & freshman Symphonie Bryant-Brown added 18.

Fairmont State will play at Notre Dame on Wednesday while WVWC hosts West Virginia State.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.