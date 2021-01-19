Fairmont State’s Melko-Marshall Setting Sights on Pro Ball Career

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kenzie Melko-Marshall is a well-known name in the basketball world in North Central West Virginia.

In high school, he helped lead Morgantown to win the 2016 state championship and earned a spot on ESPN’s Top 10 plays for a jaw-dropping dunk. At Fairmont State, he eclipsed 1,000 career points, served as a team captain and played on the Fighting Falcons’ national runner-up squad in 2017. Last year, he was named All-MEC Second Team averaging nearly 15 points and five rebounds per game.

Throughout his life, he has overcome numerous hurdles. From playing for six coaches in seven years throughout high school and college, to being underrecruited, Melko-Marshall has never given up on his dreams of playing basketball at the highest level.

Before the 2021 season, he reaggravated a shoulder injury in practice that he initially sustained last year. Diagnosed as a torn labrum, it has forced Melko-Marshall to sit out his entire senior season at Fairmont State.

However, Kenzie is already on the road to recovery. He is rehabbing his shoulder nearly every day in order to get fully healthy and pursue a career in professional basketball. Off the court, Melko-Marshall has graduated from FSU with two degrees in political science and criminal justice.

