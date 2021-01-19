Free tax services offered in Harrison and Lewis counties

WESTON/CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Free tax preparation services are offered to residents of Harrison and Lewis Counties by Central WV Community Action.

The company is offering it’s free tax services to customers with a household income of less than $57,000/year. This service is offered through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

A typical family pays an average of $350 on a tax preparer, according to Central WV Community Action.

Volunteers, trained and certified by the Internal Revenue Service, are available to assist customers in determining eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and other refundable credits, according to the press release.

For qualifying individuals, free tax preparation is by appointment only and begins on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Appointments will be made on a first come, first served basis and will continue through April 15. Customers can call their local county office to secure an appointment beginning Jan. 4.

Central WV Community Action - Lewis County

4 Brown Ave, Weston, WV 26452

9-3pm, Monday - Friday

304-622-8495 ext. 210

Central WV Community Action - Harrison County

445 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301

9-3pm, Monday - Friday

Call 304-622-8495 ext. 112

The following documents are needed for volunteers to review and apply the appropriate credits:

● A valid driver’s license or other photo ID card

● Social security cards for all persons listed on the return

● Birth dates for all persons listed on return

● All income statements: Forms W-2 and 1099, Social Security, unemployment, and other statements

● All records of expenses, such as tuition, mortgage interest, or real estate taxes

● Copies of last year’s state and federal tax returns, if you have them

● Bank routing numbers and account numbers to direct deposit any refund

● Dependent child care information: name and address of who you paid and either the caretaker’s SSN or other tax identification number

● Both spouses to sign forms to e-file a joint tax return

For more information about VITA, or free tax preparation sites, contact Central WV Community Action at 304-622-8495, option #3.

