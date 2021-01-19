Health officials report 1,011 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,011 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 110,820.

132,192 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 24,181 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 31 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 1,815.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Brooke County, an 89-year old male from Taylor County, a 61-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old male from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Wyoming County, a 71-year old male from Taylor County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 77-year old female from Tucker County, a 72-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 92-year old male from Greenbrier County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect one another.”

DHHR officials said 26,675 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 638 patients are currently hospitalized, 162 patients are in ICU, and 85 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,016), Berkeley (8,148), Boone (1,302), Braxton (684), Brooke (1,787), Cabell (6,495), Calhoun (190), Clay (303), Doddridge (369), Fayette (2,181), Gilmer (536), Grant (925), Greenbrier (2,067), Hampshire (1,245), Hancock (2,330), Hardy (1,103), Harrison (4,069), Jackson (1,502), Jefferson (3,044), Kanawha (10,389), Lewis (735), Lincoln (1,049), Logan (2,145), Marion (2,944), Marshall (2,586), Mason (1,388), McDowell (1,141), Mercer (3,722), Mineral (2,321), Mingo (1,788), Monongalia (6,543), Monroe (822), Morgan (827), Nicholas (951), Ohio (3,127), Pendleton (481), Pleasants (726), Pocahontas (516), Preston (2,258), Putnam (3,550), Raleigh (3,724), Randolph (1,967), Ritchie (501), Roane (407), Summers (638), Taylor (915), Tucker (419), Tyler (506), Upshur (1,290), Wayne (2,125), Webster (223), Wetzel (905), Wirt (301), Wood (6,153), Wyoming (1,441).

