John “Johnnie” Bland Wilfong, 75, of Linn, went to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.He was born in Gilmer County on May 24, 1945, a son of the late Basil Dean and Dorothy Ellen Persinger Wilfong.On June 29, 1990, Johnnie married Nina Bell Carter Lyons. Together they have shared 30 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly.Forever cherishing their memories of Johnnie are his wife, Nina Wilfong of Linn; three children: Johnnie “JD” Wilfong and wife, Kathy, of Weston, Joanie Wilfong and companion, Rich Blackwell, of St. Clairsville, OH, and Stephanie Wilfong Smith and husband, Tracy, of Boaz, KY; one step-son, David Lyons and wife, Rosey, of Sand Fork; seventeen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Wilfong; two step-sons: Charles and Nathaniel Lyons; two brothers: Gerald and Richard Wilfong; and two infant brothers.Johnnie attended Sand Fork schools and was a member of Sand Fork Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Bryan Groves. He worked as an underground coal miner for 36 years but was a farmer for life.Johnnie’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of John “Johnnie” Bland Wilfong. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

