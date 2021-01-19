Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 19, 2021

Expect a messy Wednesday morning commute.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! The day started off cloudy and cold, but by the afternoon the cloudy began parting and we saw plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reached into the low 40′s in many places and high 30′s for the rest. Tonight we’ll begin to see changes as a fast-moving cold front moves through our area. This will be mainly overnight through most of the morning. Snow and significant wind gusts will be associated with this front. Probably no more than an inch in the lower elevations, but in the higher elevations including northwest Pocahontas, northwest and southeast Randolph Counties, it will be more like 3-5″ with wind gusts up to 40 mph. By midday, conditions will improve and skies will again clear. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy days, Thursday’s temperatures in the low 40′s and Friday a bit cooler at 35F.

Tonight: Moderate snow begins early morning with gusty winds: Low 26

Wednesday: Morning snow showers then mostly cloudy: High 30

Thursday: A nice day with sun. High: 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35

