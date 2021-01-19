Newest Clarksburg Kroger opening Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new Kroger is opening on Emily Drive in Clarksburg on Wednesday, making it the largest Kroger in West Virginia.

The store is spacious with aisles that are about eight feet apart, allowing for social distancing guidelines to be easily followed.

“We’re incredibly excited to offer a store that would be easier to shop because of wider aisles,” said President of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic Region Paula Ginnett.

She says this store will have some familiar faces.

“This store is a replacement for our store that’s in the same shopping center here on emily drive. In addition to that, we made the difficult decision to close the downtown location at the same time but all of those associates have been offered opportunities at this store,” said Ginnett.

Store manager Jacob Judd worked at the previous store and says there’s a sizable difference.

“This facility is almost double the size of our previous location. It just offers that extra holding power and the variety that we think our customers will be excited to shop and have. Looking to bring a lot of that freshness to the customer for them to experience and enjoy,” said Judd.

Hours for the grand opening will be from 8 a-m to midnight. The stores regular hours will be 6 am to midnight.

Managers tell me they’re always lookin to hire more employees.

