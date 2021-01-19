Norma Jean “Jeannie” Kyle, 89, of Maple Lake, Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1931, a daughter of the late Benjamin E. and Pearl Everson Sandy.On November 7, 1949, she married Charles Eugene Kyle, who preceded her in death on September 10, 2005.Surviving are five children, her caregiver Charles E. “Chuck” Kyle, Jr. of Bridgeport, Kathryn Christopher of Fairmont, Judy Kincaid and her husband Nelson of Weston, Tim Kyle and his wife DeeDee of Clarksburg, and Sandy Boice and her husband Bill of Grafton; 13 grandchildren, Mikey Beezel, Janie Warren, Stevie Barnes, J. J. Robinson and her husband Alan, Megan Bragg and her husband Aaron, Amber Beezel and her companion Brett, Courtney Barnes, Maggie Keef and her husband Devin, Drew Hill, Sarah Bartley and her husband Jaylen, Madison Hill, Eli Kyle, and Emma Kyle; eight great-grandchildren Austin, Anslay, Abbey, Cade, Tucker,Vivian, Gwen and Wyatt; son-in-law, Mike Beezel of Clarksburg; brother-in-law Robert Kyle of Tucson, AZ, sister-in-law Mollie Daugherty of Clarksburg and several nieces and nephews including Allison Priddy and her husband Bob of Denver,CO and Kyle Putterbaugh and his wife Kim of Charleston. In addition to her husband she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jeri Sue Beezel, son-in-law Stan Christopher and her brother Jerry Sandy.Jeannie worked at C. R. Hart for five years and greatly enjoyed being an Avon representative for 20 years. Her main profession during her life was being a homemaker to her husband and children. Jeannie was a devout Jehovah’s Witness and had complete faith in the true God and the precious sacrifice of his only begotten Son. She loved talking to and visiting with her Christian Brothers and Sisters and talking about the truth. In her earlier days she enjoyed playing cards with her neighbors and friends at the Maple Lake Club. Jeannie loved fresh produce from the garden and sitting on the swing on the back porch with her husband watching the birds and animals.The Kyle family would like to thank WVU Hospice for the loving and compassionate care of their mother.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeannie’s memory may be made to the East Clarksburg Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, PO Box 370 Anmoore, WV 26323-0370.Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, and Jeannie will be interred next to her husband Charles. A service of Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

