Bridgeport sees spike in vehicle burglaries, police say

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Across the U.S, car break-ins have spiked and Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker says they are seeing it locally too.

“One evening we had like 10 cars broken into,” said Chief Walker.

Vehicle burglaries are happening every several weeks, according to Walker. Walker doesn’t think the pandemic is a factor in the rise in car thefts.

“What we’re seeing is that our suspects are criminals that have a record,” Walker said.

The vehicles targeted tend to be left unlocked or have visible valuable items.

“Always keep your doors locked and even if they’re locked, don’t leave valuables out where people can see them, because believe it or not, there’s always someone around looking to see what you have in your car,” Walker continues.

With your keys in hand and Chief Walker’s advice in mind, you can avoid being the next victim.

