State wide coat drive in honor of Martin Luther King JR. Day of Service

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Across the state drop off boxes for winter coats, hat, gloves and scarves have been placed out in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Coats4Kids was a state wide winter coat drive that kicked off their donations on January 18.

The alliance was collecting coats, hats, gloves, scarves as well as monetary donations to purchase these items.

The donations are for students in need in West Virginia.

Dr. Amelia Courts, President of the Education Alliance said different donation bins were placed throughout the state with the goal of collecting 400 winter coats.

Courts says that many people don’t realize how great the need is in the state.

“They assume Christmas sort of met all the needs of our students. Even though there is a lot of wonderful giving that occurs during the holiday season. We know students don’t get the coats and the hats they need,” she said.

The winter apparel donations would be accepted through February 1st at all the drop off locations listed on the alliance’s website.

