West Virginia governor to be sworn in for second term Friday

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials will take the oath of office later this week.

Justice’s office announced Monday that the inauguration ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday on the north side of the Capitol.

Besides the Republican governor being sworn in to his second term, others taking the oath of office will be the agriculture commissioner, attorney general, state auditor, secretary of state, state treasurer, and members of the Supreme Court.

Justice’s inaugural address will follow.

Attendance will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be shown online.

