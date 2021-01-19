Advertisement

WVU Holds at No. 14 in AP Top 25 Poll

Mountaineers reschedule two Big 12 games
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball remains at No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Mountaineers are currently paused due to COVID-19 and have had their last three games postponed. West Virginia is 9-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

The team has rescheduled two of its previously postponed games. The Mountaineers will now play at No. 2 Baylor on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. After that, WVU will hit the road again to face TCU on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the loss of two loved ones, Michelle Fleming dedicated her world record-breaking...
Local woman breaks three world records for Fly Fishing
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on...
Capitol riots | University of Kentucky responds after student charged
The WV DHHR is reporting 15 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 697 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Kenzie Melko-Marshall
Fairmont State’s Melko-Marshall Setting Sights on Pro Ball Career
WVU baseball
WVU Ranked No. 14 in D1Baseball.com Preseason Poll
Noah Adams
WVU Wrestling Splits Tri-Match with Bucknell and No. 19 Oklahoma
MEC basketball
MEC Week 2 Roundup