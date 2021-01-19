WVU Holds at No. 14 in AP Top 25 Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball remains at No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Mountaineers are currently paused due to COVID-19 and have had their last three games postponed. West Virginia is 9-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

The team has rescheduled two of its previously postponed games. The Mountaineers will now play at No. 2 Baylor on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. After that, WVU will hit the road again to face TCU on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN2.

