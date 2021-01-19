WVU Ranked No. 14 in D1Baseball.com Preseason Poll
Highest ranking in program history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball has been ranked No. 14 in D1Baseball.com’s preseason top 25 poll.
It is believed to be the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Mountaineers return 25 players from last year’s team including eight of nine starters. West Virginia went 11-5 in last year’s shortened season.
A total of five Big 12 teams are in the top 25. The Mountaineers join No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 TCU and No. 20 Oklahoma State.
The D1Baseball.com Preseason Poll is listed below.
1. Florida
2. UCLA
3. Texas Tech
4. Vanderbilt
5. Louisville
6. Ole Miss
7. Mississippi State
8. Arkansas
9. Texas
10. TCU
11. UC Santa Barbara
12. LSU
13. NC State
14. West Virginia
15. Georgia Tech
16. Virginia
17. Wake Forest
18. South Carolina
19. Tennessee
20. Oklahoma State
21. Miami
22. Arizona
23. Auburn
24. Florida State
25. East Carolina
