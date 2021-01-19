WVU Ranked No. 14 in D1Baseball.com Preseason Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball has been ranked No. 14 in D1Baseball.com’s preseason top 25 poll.

It is believed to be the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Mountaineers return 25 players from last year’s team including eight of nine starters. West Virginia went 11-5 in last year’s shortened season.

A total of five Big 12 teams are in the top 25. The Mountaineers join No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 TCU and No. 20 Oklahoma State.

The D1Baseball.com Preseason Poll is listed below.

1. Florida

2. UCLA

3. Texas Tech

4. Vanderbilt

5. Louisville

6. Ole Miss

7. Mississippi State

8. Arkansas

9. Texas

10. TCU

11. UC Santa Barbara

12. LSU

13. NC State

14. West Virginia

15. Georgia Tech

16. Virginia

17. Wake Forest

18. South Carolina

19. Tennessee

20. Oklahoma State

21. Miami

22. Arizona

23. Auburn

24. Florida State

25. East Carolina

