WVU’s Pooler to Return for Final Year of Eligibility

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU redshirt-senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr. has announced on Twitter that he will return for his final year of eligibility.

One more run!! pic.twitter.com/2zeiNYmTiD — Jeffery Pooler JR (@JefferyPooler9) January 19, 2021

The NCAA is giving all players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pooler played in eight games for the Mountaineers this year totaling 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

Over his four-year career with the Mountaineers, Pooler has played in a total of 36 games.

