WVU’s Pooler to Return for Final Year of Eligibility
Redshirt-senior defensive lineman totaled 14 tackles this season
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU redshirt-senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr. has announced on Twitter that he will return for his final year of eligibility.
The NCAA is giving all players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pooler played in eight games for the Mountaineers this year totaling 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
Over his four-year career with the Mountaineers, Pooler has played in a total of 36 games.
