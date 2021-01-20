5 sports podcast Episode 2: The Wests

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For week 2 of the 5 Sports Podcast, Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau are joined by Notre Dame’s West family: head basketball coach Jarrod West & his son and junior point guard Jaidyn West.

Topics discussed: Notre Dame’s move to AAA for this upcoming season, Jaidyn’s goals for his junior year & college recruitment, lil Jarrod West’s senior year at Marshall & coach West’s time at WVU from 1994-1998.

Click the video above to watch & listen to Episode 2!

