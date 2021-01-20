Alex Paul Mitchell, Jr. Alex Paul Mitchell, Jr., 59, of Fairmont, W.VA passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was born November 17, 1961, in Fairmont; a son of the late Alex Paul, Sr. and Clara Mae (Qualls) Mitchell. Alex graduated from North Marion High School and Fairmont State University with an Associate’s degree. He worked for 34 years as an Inspection coordinator for Mylan Pharmaceutical. Alex enjoyed to play golf and travel and was a huge WVU & Philadelphia Eagles fan. He is survived by his daughter, Alexa Durisseau of Hagerstown, MD; his two grandchildren, Jamia Durisseau-Collins and Jarai Durisseau-Collins; his sister, Tina Mitchell of King Prussia, PA; his brother in law, Marvin Stewart, his nieces, Autumn Jay, Kristen Stewart, and Danielle Stewart; and his nephew, Matthew Stewart. In addition to his parents, Alex was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Stewart; and his brother, Larry Nolan. Family and friends are welcome to call Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 2:00p.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend Wesley Dobbs, officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online.

