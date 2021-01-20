Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 20th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Wednesday starts off with plenty of flurries, but they dissipate just after lunch time and give way to a nice afternoon.These snow showers combined with high wind gusts up to 40 mph do make for a slick morning commute with poor visibility, so use caution on the roads. We see partly cloudy skies headed into Thursday, and we warm up to the low 40s as high pressure builds, but see wind gusts up to 25 mph. Friday brings mostly cloudy skies, and chilly temperatures in the mid 30s, but we remain dry. Saturday is even colder, with highs barely reaching 30, but clouds decrease through the day so that the afternoon is clear with a chance to get some chilly sunshine. Our temperatures fall to the upper teens headed into Sunday, and clouds build through the day on Sunday as a low pressure system approaches. A rain/snow mix moves in Sunday night headed into Monday morning, so we see a snowy morning followed by a rainy day. This mixed precipitation sticks around into Tuesday as well, bringing rain during the day and snow or sleet in the night hours. Wednesday morning, this system moves out, and we could see more precipitation towards the end of the week, but it looks like that system stays to our south.

Today: We see isolated snow showers and high winds through the morning, but clear up in the afternon. High: 32.

Tonight: We drop to the mid 20s but remain dry. Low: 22.

Thursday: A snowy and slick morning, with a dry afternoon. High: 42.

Friday: A cold and mostly cloudy day. High: 35.

