Applications for STEM Scholarship Program now available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) – Applications for the Mary Anne Ketelsen STEM Scholarship Program are now being accepted and all applications must be handed before March 1, 2021, announced Anne Barth, the executive director of TechConnect West Virginia.

Mary Anne Ketelsen donated funds to TechConnect West Virginia to establish a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) scholarship program to support women in the oil and natural gas industry, according to the press release.

Mary Anne also sought to honor the memory of her mother, Mary ‘Mickey’ Welch, a philanthropist and oil and gas industry pioneer.

In order to be eligible you must be:

· A graduating high school senior with at least a 3.0 GPA;

· a current higher education student in either community/technical colleges or four- year institutions with at least a 3.0 GPA;

· a working professional interested in advancing their careers;

· a West Virginia resident student attending institutions of higher education in West Virginia or located in an adjoining state (KY, MD, OH, PA or VA); and

· a student willing to commit to work in West Virginia for the first two years of their career.

In 2021, the scholarship program has $22,500 available to distribute to the qualified female candidates. Recipients will receive an award of either $1,000, $2,500 or $5,000.

Applicants can complete the process are at https://techconnectwv.org/techconnect-wv-seeks-scholarship-applications/

