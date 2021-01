Big 12 Baseball Teams to Play 24 Conference Games

IRVING, Texas (WDTV) - The Big 12′s athletic directors approved a 24-game conference schedule for its baseball teams Tuesday.

This is the same number as in years past. However, Big 12 coaches proposed a 32-game conference schedule in January.

The Big 12′s athletic directors also approved travel rosters to expand to 30 players. The previous travel roster limit was 25 players.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.